Police pepper-spray man attacking passing cars in South Dunedin

An aggressive man smashing wing mirrors of passing cars in South Dunedin was pepper-sprayed by police.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police received multiple calls regarding a man being spotted smashing the wing mirrors of passing vehicles in Hillside Rd at 7.15pm yesterday.

The 25-year-old man was acting aggressive on the street and when police arrived he looked like he was going to punch another man also on the street, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was pepper-sprayed during the arrest and will appear in court today.

