Police pull no punches in listing failings of popular bar

Police say a bar popular with students in Dunedin contributes significantly to disorder in a high-risk area and its systems for managing issues are "continually failing".

Other criticisms of Eleven Bar and Club in the Octagon include "a complete lack of communication between managers", "inadequacies across the entire operation of the premises", a disregard for food-safety regulations and Covid-19 restrictions about gatherings, and staff being found to lack knowledge about host responsibility.

There is a hearing on Friday about Eleven Bar’s application to renew its liquor licence.

The application has been opposed by police, Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand’s medical officer of health, the licensing inspector and Students for Sensible Drug Policy Dunedin.

In its application, Eleven Bar argues it promotes moderate drinking "or no drinking at all if possible", training is provided for staff and they are told to "ask duty managers if any issues arise".

The business is run as a restaurant, bar and nightclub.

The hearing comes ahead of separate proceedings in front of the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority next month for the licensee and three duty managers.

In his submission, Sergeant Steve Jones, of Dunedin, said those proceedings would be dealt with on March 7-9.

"Police submissions in relation to these matters gives evidence of the licensee breaching a variety of legislation on multiple occasions, not proactively taking steps to minimise harm caused by excessive and inappropriate consumption, and not undertaking the sale ... of alcohol in a responsible manner."

Sgt Jones said the bar was within one of the worst areas in Dunedin for calls to police, frequently about violence and disorder.

Such incidents were often associated with alcohol bought from nearby licensed premises, "of which Eleven Bar and Club is the most prevalent".

There had been failures in staff training and "it is clear that the systems within this premises are continually failing", Sgt Jones said.

Eleven Bar’s host responsibility policy says guests are expected to behave with respect, and inappropriate behaviour is not tolerated.

