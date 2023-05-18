Police respond to Tainui death

Armed police have swooped on a Tainui address after an unexplained death this evening.

One person was found deceased at an address on Tainui Road, police said.

"Our investigation is still in the early stages, and we are currently speaking with a person as part of enquiries. The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

"We are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident."

Police at the scene this evening. Photo: Staff photographer

Police were called to the property around 5.20pm.

A heavy police presence remains in the area near the intersection with Magdala St.

A nearby resident said an ambulance had been on the scene before departing.