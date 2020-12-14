Police speak with man who rode horse in CBD

Dunedin police spoke to a man who rode his horse through the Octagon on Saturday afternoon.

The 48-year-old man, who was known to police, rode his horse into town from Pine Hill, Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

After police spoke to him he jumped back on his horse and returned home, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was not aware that it was an offence to ride a horse through city streets, but police could use their discretion if the horse was skittish due to other traffic around.

Horse faeces left on the street could be a Dunedin City Council matter, he said.

Sightings of a horse being ridden in central Dunedin have appeared on social media recently.

It is understood the rider last year attracted attention for riding a home-made petrol powered bicycle through the city's cycle lanes.