Police step in over heated rent demand

Police handed out free advice to a Dunedin woman on how to obtain money owed after intervening before a fight broke out in Corstorphine yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a Middleton Rd address about 12.30pm.

A woman was outside the address demanding payment of rent, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Officers had to intervene before the parties started to fight, he said.

‘‘Education was given to the person demanding payment about their behaviour and how to approach getting money owed,’’ he said