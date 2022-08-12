Friday, 12 August 2022

Police step in over heated rent demand

    By Hamish MacLean
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Police handed out free advice to a Dunedin woman on how to obtain money owed after intervening before a fight broke out in Corstorphine yesterday.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a Middleton Rd address about 12.30pm.

    A woman was outside the address demanding payment of rent, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    Officers had to intervene before the parties started to fight, he said.

    ‘‘Education was given to the person demanding payment about their behaviour and how to approach getting money owed,’’ he said

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter