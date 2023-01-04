Port HQ build shipshape

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Progress continues on the new three-storey Port Otago administration building, which will be connected to the Port Chalmers Maritime Museum.

Port Otago chief executive Kevin Winders said good weather throughout winter had kept the build on track and the port company was targeting completion in July.

It was tracking on time and on budget.

The building’s industrial style paid tribute to the old "glass house" style administration buildings, which used to exist at the site, he said.