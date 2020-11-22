Portobello fire: heavy rain helps control hotspots

A fire investigator will today begin work to determine what caused a major fire in Dunedin that made a Portobello home uninhabitable and caused the evacuation of multiple nearby properties.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in Beaconsfield Rd about 4.30pm yesterday. No one was injured in the blaze and the young family with three children living in the home had evacuated.

Crews were called to the fire in Beaconsfield St about 4.30pm yesterday. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The large house as well as neighbouring macrocarpa trees caught fire. Fire incident controller Pete Douglas said yesterday it appeared high winds had dropped a power line, where a fire had potentially started, and the home was now uninhabitable.

Though the fire was brought under control by 7.30pm, strong winds meant the threat of further flare-ups remained possible.

Fire and Emergency NZ duty shift manager Brent Dunn told the Otago Daily Times today that heavy rain on Saturday and overnight had made a difference helping to dampen down hotspots.

Three crews from Dunedin and St Kilda remained at the scene overnight.

Mr Dunn said a themal imaging camera was used at 6am to do a search for traces of further hotspots and a fire investigator would be on site today.

A total of 28 residents from 14 homes were evacuated to Portobello's Coronation Hall on Saturday night.

They were provided with a meal by Otago Civil Defence and Emergency Management and accommodation had been arranged for those who were unable to return to their homes.

Evacuees were access to their homes at 8pm though a FENZ spokeswoman said nearby houses had suffered smoke damage and some people would likely choose to find other accommodation for the night.

