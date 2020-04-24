Practicalities change but tributes persist in lockdown

Maleika (5) and Lockie (3) Tuliau hold the Otago Daily Times poppy in front of their own handmade poppies, outside their family’s home yesterday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

In the absence of traditional Anzac Day services, people are being urged to show their respect in more creative ways.

Carmen Tuliau, of Dunedin, and her children Maleika and Lockie cut out circles from reusable shopping bags to make homemade poppies.

Not only had the project been a good way to keep the kids busy, but it would also allow them to show support, while in lockdown, for Anzac Day and for their own relatives who had served, she said.

She encouraged others to get their children involved.

"Even if you do not have a personal connection, it is a good way to get kids on board and continue the tradition of remembering those who served."

The Otago Daily Times is also encouraging people to mark the day, as it too changes the way it recognises Anzac Day during lockdown.

While three pages would usually be dedicated to telling readers where events were being held across the region, a giant poppy instead covers pages 8 and 9 of today’s paper.

Allied Press group advertising manager Paul Dwyer encouraged people to use it to show their support from home.

"The idea is to get people out at 6am, get to their mailbox, and hold up the giant poppy in recognition."

He said the poppy was surrounded by advertisements for businesses showing their support; revenue from the two pages would be given to the RSA.

Those still wanting to attend a traditional service could head to odt.co.nz for the next best thing.

A service similar to the one usually held at Queens Gardens will be broadcast online at 6am tomorrow, followed by screenings at 9am, 5.30pm, 7pm and 9pm.

It will comprise recordings of previous ceremonies along with messages from those who had been scheduled to present at this year's services.