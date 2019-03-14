Preparation makes perfect

Photo: Peter McIntosh

iD International Emerging Designers Show finalists (from left) Rebecca Carrington, of the Manchester School of Art, Amy Redford, of the Manchester Fashion Institute, and Erika Liu, of the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, in Singapore, prepare the garments they will present in the show.

The three arrived in Dunedin yesterday.

All were excited to have been chosen as finalists, and to be in Dunedin.

Ms Liu was particularly impressed by having seen sheep for the first time.

''There are so many sheep,'' she observed.