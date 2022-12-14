Pride of the South

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

It may be time for a cold one for construction workers repairing the Speight’s Brewery pedestrian overbridge in Dunedin.

A Lion spokeswoman said the plastic covering — which had been in place over six weeks during the construction — was taken down last month to test the bridge for weather-tightness.

If the work proved to be successful, the scaffolding would be removed in stages over the coming weeks, she said.

The overbridge had undergone maintenance over the past five months, including resecuring panels, improving watertightness, repairing woodwork, installing a new roof and polishing the copper panels back to their original finish.