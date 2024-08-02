Projecting artistic practice

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Composite footage of the African Veldt from the early 1930s is projected through slump glass on to a screen, at the "Singular-Plural" exhibition on Tuesday.

The video installation by Dunedin School of Art lecturer and video artist David Green, showing at 343 George St, features a total of 16 projectors showcasing chosen pieces, both old and new, from the past 10 years of his career.

The exhibition had its opening night last Friday, more than 200 people attending.

Green, who has a 40-year background in film-making, said the exhibition reflected his own artistic practice over the past 10 years and explored the dialogue between the chosen works.

It also spoke to the human predicament and the interrelationships between humans and the living world, he said.

The central work was a 9m by 3m hand-crocheted screen displaying footage of deteriorating fungi and mushrooms, along with dancing maggots, he said.

Meanwhile, other videos featured people having a party and showing off their child.

Green said he had invited some of his undergraduate students to critique his work, which was "only fair".

"If I’m critiquing their work, then it seems only right that they should come and do the same."

The exhibition is open every night until Sunday, from 6pm to 10pm.