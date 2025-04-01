Prominent Dunedin man on sex charges keeps identity hidden

The identity of a prominent Dunedin man accused of rape and five sexual violation charges will remain under wraps – for now.

The man, aged in his 30s, appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning where interim suppression of his name, occupation and employer were all continued by Judge David Robinson.

However, the judge allowed the Otago Daily Times and other media the opportunity to view documents filed by the defence in support of the application with the view to challenging the suppression order.

That argument will be heard in May.

The defendant first came before the court last month when he immediately pleaded not guilty to the six counts and elected trial by jury.

According to court documents, all the alleged crimes took place on December 8 against the same woman.

The defendant’s bail conditions included: to live at a Dunedin address, to surrender his passport and not to use dating app Tinder.

His case will be called along with other trial matters in July.