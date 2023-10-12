'Racist comments' spark Dunedin alleyway brawl

Police are making inquiries into an alleyway brawl in which racist remarks were allegedly made.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police responded to an alleyway near Musselburgh Rise, at 11.57am yesterday.

A witness told police they had seen a group of between five and seven people ‘‘fighting each other’’.

Police located one of the groups at a nearby English language programme.

It was alleged a verbal altercation occurred after a member of the public made racist comments towards the group.

A threat was made, Sgt Lee said.

Police were continuing to make inquiries into the incident.

