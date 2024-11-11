Raising funds for the future

Life Education Trust mascot Harold the Giraffe is joined by Fairy Sparkles (Jess Keogh, centre) and Fairy Primrose (Penelope Hare) at a fundraiser for Life Education Trust — Coastal Otago.

Raffles and merchandise were on sale outside the Life Education Bus, which was parked in the Octagon yesterday.

Trust chairman Kemp Reynolds said each year, Harold and an educator spoke to about 8000 primary and intermediate pupils in Coastal Otago about topics including health, digital safety and substance abuse.

A 2023 survey of primary and intermediate school leaders showed 86% thought anxiety was an issue among children, 56% said online bullying was prevalent and 21% thought vaping was a concern.

Mr Reynolds said while Life Education was an important service for schools, it received no government funding and was always seeking donations, grants and sponsorship.

‘‘Every little bit helps,’’ he said.

Educator Racheal Carter said the service was an essential investment in children’s health — ‘‘[To] keep them healthy today and in the future.’’

