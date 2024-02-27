Rat-plagued Countdown set to reopen tomorrow

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Countdown Dunedin South remains on track to reopen tomorrow after a second day without rat sightings.

A Woolworths New Zealand spokeswoman said today there had been no sightings or capture of the rodents last night in the store.

This follows no sightings or captures on Sunday night, putting the store on track to reopen on Wednesday morning.

A Ministry for Primary Industries spokesman said before the store could reopen, a 24-hour period of ‘‘no rodent activity’’ needed to be observed.

This would be followed by a further 48-hour period to determine if pest control measures had been successful.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz