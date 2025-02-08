Rates rises over 10% proposed

File photo: ODT

Rates increases above 10% for three years and about $1 billion of capital expenditure on pipes and pumps over the next nine years look set to be presented by the Dunedin City Council as part of an effort to find balance.

The other side of the equation is where it is proposed money is not spent.

Funding to build new community housing has been cut.

It has been conceded Dunedin is unlikely to reach its goal of being a zero-carbon city by 2030.

Some money has been included in draft budgets to reduce carbon emissions, but options for additional high or medium investment will not be put in front of the public.

The Dunedin Tunnels Trail project — creation of a path to Mosgiel, including through two disused Victorian-era railway tunnels — looks like it will be missing out on council funding until year nine of the 2025-34 long-term plan.

No funding for new toilets has been allocated, but upgrades remain in budgets.

A "changing places" bathroom, which is fully accessible, appears set to be built near the Dunedin Railway Station.

Council resolutions are not yet set in stone — the proposal will be presented to the public for consultation next month.

A draft document is in front of auditors in the meantime.

It is also in the agenda for a council meeting next week.

"As a council, it is important to find the right balance between meeting our community’s needs and aspirations, making sure the things we have are well maintained while keeping rates affordable," the draft document stated.

There was also comment about the council’s decision last year not to sell Aurora Energy.

"One option for increasing revenue was to sell Aurora and set up an investment fund that would have returned a dividend to offset rates, but we got a clear message that you wanted to retain ownership of Aurora."

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich started his message on the theme of balance.

"This budget is all about finding a balance between investing where we need to and saving money where we can," he said.

"We all know the pressure is on — councils are struggling to adapt to continuing cost escalations, which makes it more expensive to keep doing the things we’ve done in the past, and families are also struggling with the cost of living."

He also commented "soon we’ll be watching the new southern region tertiary hospital inpatients building rise from the ground, thanks to a united community and regional response to government threats".

Rates are proposed to have an increase of 10.5% in the first year, followed by projections of 10.2% and 10.1%.

The council appears headed for another deficit in 2025-26.

The indicated spend of $1b on pipes and pumps over nine years is part of an almost $1.89b proposed capital programme.

Support for events and festivals is proposed to get a boost, both with increased funding for events delivery and a $2 million funding top-up for the company running Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Funding is included in the for completion of Te Awa Ōtākou, the Peninsula Connection roading improvement project.

The public will be asked if international visitors should be charged to enter the Dunedin Public Art Gallery and Toitū Otago Settlers Museum.

One thing the council is not yet proposing is a sale of the old Fortune Theatre site in Stuart St.

The public will first be asked about removing the property from a strategic assets list.

The council included $17.1m in its 2021-31 long-term plan for a new theatre space, but that money has been taken out of the 2025-34 draft long-term plan.

