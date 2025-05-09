Schools set to face off in championship

St Kevin’s No 8 Siu Fisipuna on the charge during College in Oamaru on Saturday. A preseason game against Taieri. PHOTO: DAVE BOYLE/SPORTS IMAGES

DIVISION 1

SOUTHLAND BOYS’ 1STS

2024: Champions.

Coach: Jason Dermody.

Key players: First five Jimmy Taylor has ice in his veins, but he is out for a few weeks with an injury. When he returns, he will team up with dangerous runner Caleb Harvey, who has shifted to centre this season. Winger Zeke Siolo is a tough player to bring down. He has good pace, too. Prop Presley McHugh and lock Mason Coulthard add some muscle up front.

The oil: The defending champions are well-coached, and they have more than a dozen players returning for another shot at glory. They thumped Johnnies first up and will be eyeing up a third consecutive title.

KING’S 1STS

2024: Beaten finalists.

Coach: Dean Moeahu.

Key players: Midfielder Niko Boylen shapes as a key figure. Prop Henry Hunter is a big presence and talented openside Montell Penese has a shoulder complaint but is expected back mid-season.

The oil: King’s have 17 players back, including some key personnel from last year. They have an enormous tight five, a quality loose forward trio and some threatening outside backs. They dispatched Waitaki Boys’ 48-17 in an interschool fixture on Sunday, but have not been to the national finals in nearly 30 years. Is this their year?

Waitaki Boys’ forward Kenny Manaia claims lineout ball against King’s. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

2024: Beaten semifinalists.

Coach: Richard Buchanan.

Key players: First five and captain Oscar Crowe is a tidy player with quick feet and a reliable boot, while loosehead Jonty Ellis is a livewire in the front row and lock Noah Clearwater has some size.

The oil: Johnnies look on the small side this season, and the 67-19 loss to Southland Boys’ was a reality check. But they were more competitive in the first half and showed glimpses of potential.

OTAGO BOYS’ 1STS

2024: Beaten semifinalists.

Coach: Pelu Taele-Pavihi.

Key players: First five Jack Scott is an experienced pivot with good pace and instincts. Winger Coen Breen is athletic and has deceptive speed and openside Charlie Ottrey has a reputation for nabbing turnovers.

The oil: Former Samoan international and Otago forward Pelu Taele-Pavihi has taken over as coach this season and will bring a fresh approach. They plan to play a more expansive brand of rugby and have been working hard on their fitness. They missed the final last year, so that will serve as strong motivation.

SOUTHLAND BOYS’ 2NDS

2024: Division 2 champions.

Coaches: Barry Smith and Cody Mason.

Key players: Midfielder Charlie Chamberlain is a strong ball carrier and will get the side on the front foot and utility forward Ezekiel Smith is a good source of lineout ball and an important member of the pack.

The oil: They will be competitive and may even push the likes of Johnnies. They have drawn Otago Boys’ in round one and that will be a good indication of where they are at.

DUNSTAN

2024: Division 2 beaten finalists.

Coach: Graham Johnson.

Key players: Prop Cody Robinson and lock Jack Sinnamon are influential up front, while first five Zach Johnson will run the cutter. Centre Nate McLellan is another to watch.

The oil: They have a large crew of broken players on the sidelines. But the good news is most of them are scheduled to return later in the season, so Dunstan should be a lot stronger in the second round. The question is whether they can hold their place in the first division in the absence of some key players.

BLUE POOL

South Otago, Waitaki Boys’, St Kevin’s, Central Southland, Māruawai/Menzies, John McGlashan 2nds

The oil: Waitaki Boys’ have a decent forward pack led by prop TJ Willie, who is dynamite, and No 8 Ned Newlands-Carter is relentless alongside brother Ike, who plays on the openside. Halfback Billy Wilson is another talented player.

St Kevin’s are in the same pool and that is always a good rivalry. Look out for massive No 8 Sui Fisipuna. He is a very strong ball carrier. First five Lachy Neal has a big boot and is a good defender and fullback Kobe Narruhn is an elusive runner who is expected to make an impact when he returns from a hand injury in three or four weeks.

South Otago have a lot of fresh faces but will look to play with pace and width. Halfback Finn Gilder and first five Josh Shore are key to that game plan and blindside Hunter Thomson is a good defender and a source of lineout ball.

Central Southland won the division 4 final last season, while John McGlashan 2nds lost the playoff for 17th and 18th and Māruawai/Menzies were defeated in the division 4 semifinal.

MAROON POOL

Wakatipu, Otago Boys’ 2nds, King’s 2nds, Cromwell, Mt Aspiring, Taieri

The oil: Wakatipu have had a lot of player turnover and a mixed preseason, so they are a bit of an unknown quantity this season. They know what they will get from utility forward Lucius Lockhart, though. He will hit the ball up hard and is a tough defender. Midfielder Angus O’Neill is another solid defender and he is general in the backline. Fullback Henry Walker-Leach is a threat out wide.

Wakatipu’s main competition in the maroon pool will likely come from Otago Boys’ 2nds and King’s 2nds.

King’s will lean on halfback Hugo Jury and first five Jack Campbell to set the tone. Campbell has a quality kicking game and reads the game well. Openside flanker Dechey Keefe is a snaffler and a good link man as well.

Otago Boys’ 2nds have some interesting prospects making their way through the ranks. Lock Roinga Lawrence has a high work rate and outside back Rahui Valli has an impressive skill set.

Cromwell were crushed 50-3 in the division 4 final last season, Mt Aspiring were knocked out in the division 4 semifinal and Taieri narrowly avoided the wooden spoon.

THE FORMAT

Teams are split into three groups of six based on their rankings in 2025 and will play a five-game round robin.

The winners of the Blue and Maroon pools will play a final and the winner will be promoted to division 1, while the bottom ranked division 1 team will be relegated.

The remaining Blue and Maroon teams are ranked into the division 2 and division 3 pools for the second round.

The points from the second round will be used to determine playoff positions.

The teams ranked 1-4 will contest the division 1 final, the teams ranked 5-8 will play for the division 2 title and so on. The teams ranked 17-18 will play a ranking match to determine their seeding for next year.

The semifinals are scheduled for August 2 and the divisional finals are on August 9.

adrianseconi@odt.co.nz