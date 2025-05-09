Lack of consultation over Kahui Ako upsets principals

Dunedin principals are disappointed about the lack of consultation as evidence emerges showing a $130 million teacher support scheme will be scrapped.

Last month, a leaked report from the Ministry of Education revealed the future of the Kahui Ako programme, created by a National-led government in 2014 to reduce competition and improve student achievement, is in doubt.

This week, two images of an April 10 document obtained by the Labour Party and sighted by RNZ said Kāhui Ako was "set to be disestablished, effective from Budget 2025".

Dunedin Catholic Schools Kāhui Ako co-leaders Kate Nicholson and Jo Stanley said the lack of consultation with educators from the ministry showed the move was not robust decision making.

They had seen nothing that showed the ministry had gathered, collated and analysed data from the Kāhui Ako programme, yet there were independent reports that showed successes.

"It appears these are being ignored," Mrs Nicholson said.

She said the Catholic schools Kāhui was successful and high functioning.

It was able to pool resources and expertise for professional development, support for migrant students, wellbeing, progress and achievement, and the Hearing You counselling service.

"None of these would have happened without our schools working together with time and resource provided."

There were many teachers in Kāhui Ako roles who had no communication other than the recent leak that revealed their roles might soon disappear.

"This is stressful for many of them. It has been a career pathway that is now being taken away.

"It is a real shame that something as important as Learning Support relies on robbing Peter to pay Paul."

St Clair School principal Jen Rogers, who was not a part of a Kāhui, said there was a weariness among principals of why it had to be this or that in the education sector.

"Surely the education of our kids should be a high priority, not a balancing of the budget."

The principals she had spoken to "are just a bit over it".

"We’re a bit weary and we’re a bit tired of being bashed."

While there had been mention the money saved from the programme would go towards learning support co-ordinators for schools, Ms Rogers said they should not come at the cost of another programme.

She thought Education Minister Erica Stanford was talking to a few people who were influencing her decisions and doing extremely little consultation with educators.