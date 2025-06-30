Old Boys stay alive, Excelsior into final

The Citizens Shield. Photo: Rugby In North Otago

Never count out Old Boys.

Despite being a step behind the top three teams in the competition all season, they are now just one win away from a spot in the Citizens Shield final after an impressive 36-24 win over Athletic Marist in the 3v4 quarterfinal on Saturday.

The match started in an exciting back-and-forth manner as Athies opened the scoring before Old Boys ran in two of their own to go up 14-5.

Athies then really kicked into gear.

A line break from Osea Qamasea got them into the 22m, where they won a penalty.

It was taken quickly and Posiano Kamoto crashed over.

Captain Savenaca Rabaka crossed for a a try minutes later to put them in front.

Blake James added a penalty to extend the lead to six.

However, momentum swung back in Old Boys’ favour as halfback Tini Feke completed a first-half hat-trick.

His third try just before halftime coupled with Alex Wilson’s tough conversion had Old Boys leading by one at the break.

The second half was an old-fashioned arm wrestle with neither side being able to break through the other’s defence.

Wilson kicked three penalties for Old Boys and Qamasea kicked one for Athies to make it a seven-point game with only a few minutes to play.

Off an Athies 22m dropout, Old Boys No 8 Junior Fakatoufifita ran through a wide open gap before he was brought down inside the 22m.

Old Boys quickly recycled the ball and spun it wide to winger Hopoate Finau, who stepped inside one defender and burst through another to score and seal the win.

It was a massive defensive effort from Old Boys to keep a dangerous Athies side try-less in the second half.

Their entire forward back fronted up physically and worked incredibly hard on both attack and defence.

Defending champions Excelsior booked their spot in the final following their 31-15 win over Valley in the 1v2 quarterfinal.

Liam Direen scored two tries for Excelsior, while Josh Phipps added 16 points.

Valley front-rower Jake Greenslade scored two tries for the beaten team.

It is not over for Valley, however, as they earned a life by being top qualifier and will play Old Boys on Saturday in a do-or-die clash.