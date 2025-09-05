True blue Bower set to cover tight head

‘‘Loyalty is a huge thing for me. It is the reason why I always come back to Otago.’’ — All Blacks and Otago prop George Bower PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

By George, he is loyal.

All Blacks prop George Bower set up camp in Christchurch six years ago.

The Crusaders spotted the powerful loosehead and nabbed him.

He has gone on to play 89 games for the champion side.

But he has not played a single game for Canterbury in the NPC despite living in Christchurch since 2019.

He is loyal to Otago.

They gave him his first chance when he "was 109kg dripping wet" and that meant a lot to him.

"I spent my younger adult years here in Dunedin and met a lot of friends who are now very close friends," he said.

"I also met my wife here as well which is pretty special.

"And I guess it's the team that gave me an opportunity to play. They gave me a door to walk through and play professional rugby.

"So, I always think about that when I re-sign with these guys.

"Loyalty is a huge thing for me.

"It is the reason why I always come back to Otago."

Bower made his Otago debut against Northland at Forsyth Barr Stadium in 2014.

Otago defence coach Lee Allan was the starting blindside flanker that day and Liam Coltman, who will bring up 100 games for Otago this season, was the starting hooker.

However, Bower did not play again until 2017 and only established himself in the side in 2018.

He made the All Blacks in 2021 and has played only three games for the province in the past five years.

Tonight’s game against Northland at Forsyth Barr Stadium will be just his 30th game for Otago in 11 years.

The 33-year-old is starting from the bench and has been asked to cover tighthead.

Form bookend Saula Ma’u dislocated his shoulder in the tense 31-27 loss to Tasman in Nelson on the weekend.

He is out for the season and Bower has agreed to switch sides if needed.

He has made his living off his powerful left shoulder — now he has to build up the other side.

"They gave me a bit of a call on Monday or Tuesday asking if I'm all right to cover tighthead and I was like, ‘yeah, anything for the team, man’.

"I haven't played tighthead in a while, since probably the Harbour Hawks days.

"I’ve had a few here and there but, man, I was being put out under some tough pressure today by Abraham Pole [during training]," he said, rubbing his shoulder.

"Mind you, in France tightheads have the big contract so ...", he said, trailing off.

Back when Bower still dipped under 110kg — he’s more than 120kg these days — he had a reputation as a dynamic ball carrier who could bust tackles out in the open and run in tries.

But he has gone 144 games in the professional ranks without ever grounding the ball over the chalk.

It is a source of amusement.

"I know, I know. Where have my try-scoring abilities gone, man?"

"I've been telling [people] to just set me up with a set play so I can just score my first ever professional try.

"But I'm just one of the guys that just set up the team, you know. Just do the hard yards and just let the other boys get the rewards."

In saying that, he has picked out his try celebration should he ever need it. It is the Harbour Hawks’ hand signal, which looks like a bird flapping its wings.

Maybe it will take flight tonight.

By George, that would be a sight.