McGlashan out of proposed competition

John McGlashan College. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Another southern school has dropped out of the South Island Boys' Schools First XV competition.

John McGlashan College confirmed it would not take part in the competition in a post on the school’s website.

"The current Otago-Southland rugby competition works well in terms of what we’re trying to achieve," the school said.

"In addition, we want to see sports competitions open to all schools who choose to participate, including co-educational schools.

"For these reasons, we will not be participating in the South Island Boys Schools First XV competition as it is currently proposed.

"If an alternative format competition is proposed, we will consider that against the values and goals above."

That suggests the door was left ajar, but an article in The Press implies the gap between the door and doorjam is now watertight.

It reported the competition would involve 11 schools, including southern schools Otago Boys’, Southland Boys’ and King’s.

John McGlashan was notably absent. The school's acting principal, John Veitch, could not be reached for comment.

Waitaki Boys’ had previously confirmed it would not be competing in the competition, while Christchurch Boys’ appears to have had a change of heart.

Christchurch Boys’ was listed among the 11 schools despite acting principal Nigel Vernon telling The Press in early August the school "can’t endorse the proposal to form a new rugby competition in its current form".

Canterbury Rugby Football Union chief executive Tony Smail told The Press the new competition would run alongside the Premiership and Championship in the Canterbury-Tasman region and the Southern Schools Rugby Championship in Otago and Southland.

Some of the games would double up, which would help to limit the length of the season.

When King’s play Otago Boys’, for example, the points will count for both competitions.