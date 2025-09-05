Higher cost for transfer station approved

Wanaka's refuse transfer station. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A much-needed upgrade to Wanaka’s waste transfer station is proceeding to the next step despite an increase in costs required to maintain it.

The transfer station was identified as a priority in the Queenstown Lakes District Council’s 2024-34 long-term plan as the facility faces capacity and compliance challenges.

After months of analysis and discussions with the Upper Clutha Community Board, the property and infrastructure team presented the council yesterday with a report and forecast on the project.

It further emphasised the town’s need for a more expansive waste management facility, saying the current station posed health and safety concerns due significantly to the limited space.

The station located in Ballantyne Rd has been transferring Wanaka’s waste to the Victoria Flats landfill for 25 years with no upgrade.

Meanwhile, the population during this time has gone from over 3000 to just under 12,000 people, according to Stats NZ’s last census in 2023.

Early last year the QLDC bought the neighbouring site beside the station and has undertaken analysis over the last 18 months to determine the expansion process.

As part of the report, an increase in cost was identified to continue with the upgrade and maintain it in the long term.

Previously, $10.12 million had been allocated to the project in the long-term plan, but an additional capital funding of about $4.8m would be needed in the following year and a further $7.4m in 2036-37.

The preferred option presented to the council also included a staged development of the station. The first stage included decommissioning and levelling the current station and building a new enclosed transfer building.

The second stage would see an expansion of the external area for more storage and opportunities to further future-proof the waste management.

Councillors were in general support of the approach and voted in favour of the staged design and cost increase.

Wanaka councillor Lyal Cocks said the council’s acquisition of the additional land in Ballantyne Rd had been a "game changer" and supported the improvement plans.

"I like that it’s been staged in a responsible way," he said.

Deputy mayor Quentin Smith highlighted the importance of ensuring the station was carefully designed as the council was ‘‘investing in the next 30 years’’ of waste management.

The council had also been working with both Wastebusters and Wanaka Greenwaste, both of which occupy land near the proposed station upgrade.

rawan.saadi@odt.co.nz