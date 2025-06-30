Wins for Pirates Old Boys, Baabaas

Photo: ODT files

Cold and wet weather greeted players and supporters for the 13th and last round-robin games of premier club rugby on Saturday.

The Eastern Northern Barbarians locked in third position for the finals after they beat Star 26-23 at Oreti Park.

Star, the defending champions, were already out of finals contention but they were keen to finish the season on a high, and they led 17-12 at halftime.

Barbarians fullback Tayler Peterson played at fullback in his 50th game for the club and converted three of the Baabaas’ four tries.

The Barbarians will now play Woodlands this Saturday in one semifinal, while Marist will play the minor premiership winners, Pirates Old Boys, for the second week in a row.

Pirates Old Boys softened up Marist 48-10 at Surrey Park on Saturday.

Marist had won their previous five games and POB were eager to halt their momentum.

A strong POB lineup took the field and went to work.

Fullback Kaea Nikora-Balloch scored the first 13 points of the game.

The Marist scrum was under pressure, conceding a pushover try after 25 minutes then giving up a penalty try before halftime that made it 27-0.

Marist earned most of the ball in the early stages of the second half and were the next team to score through winger Te Hura Wilson.

Wilson got his second try midway through the half but POB regained control and scored three more tries out wide, the last one to Jaye Thompson, who glided to the line.

The dead-rubber match between Invercargill Blues and Woodlands was cancelled.

Star beat Albion 46-10 in the women’s club final at Rugby Park.

By John Langford