Mystics ready with key replacements

Can the Northern Mystics make it a three-peat after winning the 2023 and 2024 titles? PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

NORTHERN MYSTICS

2024: Champions

Coach: Tia Winikerei (third year)

Ins: Donnell Wallam, Holly Fowler, Charlotte Manley

Outs: Grace Nweke, Carys Stythe, Phoenix Karaka

The oil: Tia Winikerei has crafted quite the CV for herself, winning back-to-back titles in her first two seasons with the Mystics. But 2025 poses a bigger challenge with the loss of two Silver Ferns from her starting lineup. Grace Nweke is in Australia, while defender Phoenix Karaka recently had her second child. But they have picked up key replacements. Australian Diamond Donnell Wallam will lead the shooting circle and Holly Fowler joins from the Stars, adding more depth across goal defence and wing defence, to go alongside captain Michaela Sokolich-Beatson. It will be a completely new-look defensive circle, with starting goal defence Carys Stythe making the move south. But there are big wraps on rangey defender Catherine Hall, who has been waiting in the wings in recent seasons.

Central Pulse

2024: Runner-up

Coach: Anna Andrews-Tasola (second year)

Ins: Ainsleyana Puleiata, Laura Balmer

Outs: Martina Salmon, Parris Petera, Claire Kersten, Kelea Iongi

The oil: The Pulse had a horror run with injuries last season and the start to 2025 brings much the same. Silver Ferns midcourters Whitney Souness and Maddy Gordon are both injured, and shooter Khiarna Williams is out with shoulder complaint. They are expected to return this season. The Pulse have called in former Stars shooter Amorangi Malesala and former Australian Diamond midcourter Gabi Simpson as cover. Southern Blast defender Laura Balmer has also signed as a replacement for Taneisha Fifita, who is now pregnant. However, the Pulse are one of the toughest defensive units — led by Kelly Jury, who topped the league’s rebounds, deflections and intercepts last year — and Parris Mason had a breakout season that earned her an international callup last year. Expect the Pulse, the most successful team in the ANZ Premiership era, to be in the hunt again.

MAINLAND TACTIX

2024: Third

Coach: Donna Wilkins (first year)

Ins: Martina Salmon, Parris Petera, Holly Mather, Charli Fidler

Outs: Greer Sinclair, Kimiora Poi, Aliyah Dunn, Kate Lloyd

The oil: Martina Salmon broke on to the scene with the Pulse last year and did not disappoint. She backed up it up for the Fast5 Ferns, showing her strength on the two-point shot and will be one to watch from that distance. She joins incumbents Ellie Bird and Te Paea Selby-Rickit. A strong defensive spine in Jane Watson, Karin Burger and Paris Lokotui is always tough and Australian Charli Fidler, who was a training partner with the Giants, adds something different. Midcourter Parris Petera is back after a season with the Pulse and Holly Mather makes the move south from the Stars. Captain Kimiora Poi and Aliyah Dunn have been big losses, but experienced midcourter Erikana Pederson will take over the leadership.

Silver Fern Mila Reuelu-Buchanan is back from injury for the Stars. PHOTO: MICHAEL BRADLEY

2024: Fourth

Coach: Mary-Jane Araroa (fourth year)

Ins: Kate Taylor

Outs: Ivana Rowland

The oil: The Magic have had the least amount of movement during the off season, with tall shooter Kate Taylor joining the team in place of Ivana Rowland. After several lacklustre seasons, there was the feeling the Magic were on the rise in 2024 and were almost unlucky to miss out on their first ANZ Premiership era playoff spot. Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio will again lead the side and formed a nice combination with Saviour Tui at the back. Claire O’Brien made her Silver Ferns debut last year and Georgia Tong can pluck intercepts from anywhere.

NORTHERN STARS

2024: Fifth

Coach: Temepara Bailey (first year)

Ins: Greer Sinclair, Remi Kamo, Charlie Bell, Monica Falkner, Samon Nathan

Outs: Holly Fowler, Holly Mather, Amorangi Malesala, Rahni Samason, Emma Thompson

The oil: Stars foundation player Temepara Bailey is back home and will now coach the team she finished her career with. Bailey, who has been the Gold Coast Titans coach for three seasons, is joined by former Star, Leana de Bruin, as her assistant. Maia Wilson will again lead the Stars from the circle. But the big gain is Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, who was in career-best form before tearing her ACL last season and has a big engine in the middle. Sunshine Coast Lightning replacement shooter Charlie Bell and Queensland Firebirds defender Remi Kamo have also joined. Greer Sinclair is a great addition to the midcourt on her return to the Stars. Midcourter Samon Nathan is back after having her first child, but will miss the start of the season after straining her MCL in preseason. Tori Kolose will fill the void.

Kimiora Poi will add plenty to the Steel in her shift from the Tactix. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

2024: Sixth

Coach: Wendy Frew (first year)

Ins: Kimiora Poi, Aliyah Dunn, Carys Stythe, Dakota Thomas, Serina Daunakamakama, Summer Temu

Outs: Grace Namana, Jeante Strydom, Ivari Christie, Taneisha Fifita, Jennifer O’Connell, Shannon Saunders, George Fisher

The oil: There is quiet optimism around the Southern Steel this season. They have recruited well in Silver Fern midcourter Kimiora Poi, rising defender Carys Stythe and ace shooter Aliyah Dunn. It is a homecoming for Dunn, who made her ANZ Premiership debut with the Steel while at secondary school and grew up in Invercargill. The trio are sure to add plenty to the stable spine of Kate and Georgia Heffernan, and Renee Savai’inaea, who have been driving forces through some tough seasons for the Steel. Abby Lawson is also back and had real impact on her return last season. She is joined by new defender Dakota Thomas who is intriguing, joining the Steel after several seasons as a training partner with the NSW Swifts. Serina Daunakamakama and Summer Temu, who joined as replacement players last year, have retained their spots.

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz