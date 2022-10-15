Ravensbourne scrub fire 'visible from the city'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fire and Emergency have responded to a "controlled burn that got out of control," in Ravensbourne this afternoon.
A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said crews were alerted to a scrub fire off Adderley Tce about 3.13pm.
Three fire trucks from Ravensbourne and Dunedin stations attended the scene, she said.
Senior Station Officer Ross, who was at the scene, said a combination of wind and dry conditions had caused the incident.
"It was a controlled burn that got out of control."
SSO Ross believed it had taken about twenty minutes for his crew to put out the fire.
He estimated the fire was 5 by 7 metres in size.
"Smoke would have been visible from the city," he said.