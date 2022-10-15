Ravensbourne scrub fire 'visible from the city'

A firetruck leaves the scene of a scrub fire in Ravensbourne around 3pm this afternoon. Photo: Supplied

Fire and Emergency have responded to a "controlled burn that got out of control," in Ravensbourne this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said crews were alerted to a scrub fire off Adderley Tce about 3.13pm.

Three fire trucks from Ravensbourne and Dunedin stations attended the scene, she said.

Senior Station Officer Ross, who was at the scene, said a combination of wind and dry conditions had caused the incident.

"It was a controlled burn that got out of control."

SSO Ross believed it had taken about twenty minutes for his crew to put out the fire.

He estimated the fire was 5 by 7 metres in size.

"Smoke would have been visible from the city," he said.

cas.saunders@odt.co.nz