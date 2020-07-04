Relaxed Bridges on trip to South

Newly minted National Party foreign affairs spokesman Simon Bridges tucks into a sample during a visit to Patti’s and Cream in Mornington, Dunedin yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Simon Bridges looks a lot more relaxed these days.

Sitting in a busy Dunedin cafe during a trip to the South yesterday, the ousted National Party leader was a far cry from the under-fire politician of recent months.

That may have had something to do with the previous day’s announcement that he was taking over the sought-after foreign affairs portfolio. He was also moved to 17 on the party list, after Shane Reti was promoted to 13.

It was his first sit-down interview about the new role, which was announced during his visit to the city to help Taieri candidate and former staffer Liam Kernaghan campaign.

It came after a tough couple of months for the Tauranga MP, who faced a backlash for the tone of his response to the Covid-19 outbreak before being rolled by Todd Muller.

"Let’s just call it how it is: I was disappointed. I’ve had good days and bad days — you know when you lose something significant," he said.

Mr Bridges maintained his decision to stay on in Parliament did not hinge on getting the portfolio. It had been reported he previously turned down Mr Muller’s offer of justice spokesman.

"Politics is a lot of fun — it really matters. I’m 43, that’s not Otago University student age but it’s still young and I feel like I’ve got a lot to contribute."

But losing the leadership had a silver lining.

For example, wife Natalie and young daughter Jemima joined him on his southern trip. That would not have happened had he still been leader, he said.

He acknowledged foreign affairs in the time of Covid-19 would involve less jetsetting and more diplomacy via Zoom.

"Dunedin’s as exotic as it’s got recently.

"Over time that will change. In the meantime we can still be talking to our partners, like-minded countries, and making sure the international community knows what we think on important issues."

There were also major global issues at play, particularly around China imposing a new security law on Hong Kong.

"I think Winston Peters, our foreign minister, should be condemning what’s happening. There’s been words that have been a bit less than that and that’s OK, but I think we need to call it as it is."

Mr Peters has said New Zealand has "serious concern" about the law.

Mr Bridges also paid tribute to his former deputy Paula Bennett, who last week announced she would leave politics at the next election.

"She’s a force of nature — I can’t even begin to have adjectives for her.

"We’re losing a lot of fun. Paula was someone who if the going was tough, or if it was great, there’d be a party, and they’re the sort of things A-type males like me sort of don’t think about so much."

