Rescue from roof 'very rewarding'

Firefighters say it was ‘‘very rewarding’’ to help a man who got stuck on his roof in North Dunedin.
Fire and Emergency NZ Senior Station Officer Martin Hastie, of Roslyn station, said a crew was called to a home in the suburb of Liberton today.
It appeared the man climbed up on his roof but had a panic attack and wasn't confident of getting back down.
The crew brought a ladder and sent a firefighter up to assist him.
‘‘It’s very rewarding to be able to help someone in a tricky situation,’’ Mr Hastie said.
A Fenz spokeswoman said the man had climbed on his roof to clean his gutters.