Monday, 27 February 2023

Rescue from roof 'very rewarding'

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Firefighters say it was ‘‘very rewarding’’ to help a man who got stuck on his roof in North Dunedin. 

    Fire and Emergency NZ Senior Station Officer Martin Hastie, of Roslyn station, said a crew was called to a home in the suburb of Liberton today. 

    It appeared the man climbed up on his roof but had a panic attack and wasn't confident of getting back down. 

    The crew brought a ladder and sent a firefighter up to assist him. 

    ‘‘It’s very rewarding to be able to help someone in a tricky situation,’’ Mr Hastie said.

    A Fenz spokeswoman said the man had climbed on his roof to clean his gutters.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement