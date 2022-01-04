Resident skeleton tickles funny bones

An aerial view of the Lake Waihola Holiday Park. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Visitors to the Lake Waihola Holiday Park are guaranteed to see at least one friendly smile when settling in at the popular camping ground.

Lounging on a deck chair outside the caravan of permanent resident Shane "Brownie" Brown is " Bruce", the campsite’s sole skeleton in residence.

Mr Brown said Bruce often tickled the funny bone of passers-by, many of whom stopped for a photograph with Bruce.

There were other benefits to sharing lodgings with a skeleton, he said.

"One good thing, I don’t have to feed him. The kids love him."

Lake Waihola Holiday Park resident Shane "Brownie" Brown checks his fishing gear beside "Bruce" the camping ground’s resident skeleton. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Bruce had been a constant presence ever since he bought the caravan two years ago.

Mr Brown was enjoying the extra visitors that the holiday period had brought to the camping ground.

"On New Year’s Eve every year I get a bag of lollies for the kids and have an egg and spoon race and things like that — kids love it."

This year was extra special as he hosted his grandson over the New Year period.

"We did a bit of fishing, riding around on a motorbike ... just wandering around. He loves it."

Having previously lived in Ravensbourne, he loved his new lifestyle, and kept a fishing rod propped up outside his caravan and ready to go at all times, Mr Brown said.

The hot weekend weather and popularity of the lake with holidaymakers meant he had to delay his fishing until the evening on Sunday.

"Sometimes it gets too hot for the fish and also there’d be a lot of activity, which scares the fish a bit."

andrew.marshall@odt.co.nz



