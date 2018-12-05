Residents without power, kindy flooded again

Wild weather around Dunedin over the past 24 hours has kept emergency services and power service contractors very busy.

St Kilda firefighters came to the aid of St Clair Kindergarten this morning when the property became inundated with flood water.

​Meanwhile, an Aurora Energy spokeswoman said lightning strikes took out power to residents in Taeiri Mouth and "wet and windy" conditions in Tairoa Head and Harwood brought a tree down over power lines just after 10am cutting power to 385 customers.

Crews were on site and hoped to have power restored by 6pm.

The spokeswoman reminded people to keep clear of damaged power lines and treat them as live.

A Harwood resident without power said it had been "very windy" in the area this morning.

Dunedin Kindergarten Association general manager Christine Kerr said flooding had been a recurring problem for the kindergarten since the major South Dunedin floods in 2016.

"This is the 15th time since 2016 that this has happened.

"We've had to shut the kindy in the past because of flooding.''

She said a drain was situated in the middle of the kindergarten's low-lying grounds and had pumps to help suck away flood water.

But the water table was high at present and recent rainfall had exacerbated the problem.

"The pumps can't handle the amount of water we've been getting.''

St Clair School also had to close one of its entrances because of flooding.

Surface flooding affected many parts of South Dunedin this morning.

Much of Taieri Mouth is also without power and communications following a "massive" lightning strike in the area last night.

Resident Chris Knight said it took out several local power transformers, cutting power services to both sides of the Taieri River.

Delta contractors are working on repairs and Aurora Energy said power was expected to be restored by 1pm.

An Aurora spokeswoman said lightning strikes affected six transformers in the Taeiri Mouth and Henley areas just after 9pm leaving residents without power.

Crews were working to restore power to the area, however as of early this afternoon nine customers remained without electricity while a transformer was being replaced.

"Power should be restored later this afternoon."