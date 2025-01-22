Restricted fire season for Dunedin, Clutha

A restricted fire season will be in place for Dunedin and Clutha areas from tomorrow morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) announced the restrictions this afternoon, which will begin from 8am tomorrow and continue until further notice.

The restricted season means anyone who wants to light an outdoor fire will need a fire permit authorised by FENZ.

FENZ District Manager for Otago Phil Marsh said an uncharacteristically damp and cool start to summer had resulted in a lot of grass growth.

That is now rapidly drying off.

"Our summer has been a mixed bag so far, with very wet days interspersed with strong winds and calm, warm days," Marsh said.

"This means there is an abundance of flammable vegetation in the Dunedin and Clutha areas, which is ready to ignite again only a few hours after being wet."

Less rain is forecast over the coming weeks, meaning vegetation will continue to dry out and fire danger will increase.

"The areas we’re imposing restrictions on have a history of significant vegetation fires even in the milder conditions we’re experiencing this season," Marsh said.

"We’re asking everyone to go to www.checkitsalright.nz before lighting any outdoor fires or engaging in heat or spark generating activities, such as using power tools and mowing long grass.

"The website advises on the risk for different types of fire activity, provides fire safety advice, and tells you what fire restrictions your location is under if you aren’t sure."

- APL