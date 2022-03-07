Rider injured in hit-and-run near Mosgiel

Police are calling for sightings of a black ute after a motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run incident near Mosgiel at the weekend.

Police say the driver of the ute failed to stop at the intersection of Bush and Riccarton Rds about midday yesterday, and the vehicle hit the motorcycle, causing the rider to crash into a nearby ditch.

The rider was taken by ambulance to Dunedin Public Hospital with a suspected broken ankle.

The ute driver failed to stop and ascertain injuries, and was last seen driving on Riccarton Rd towards State Highway 1.

The vehicle is a black, late-model, single-cab ute with a wooden crate or sideboards on the deck.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.