Right the second time

PHOTO:LINDAROBERTSON

A playground in Nairn St, Kaikorai, that was re-surfaced, dug up and re-surfaced again within months.

Dunedin City Council parks and recreation operations manager Jendi Paterson said new play equipment was installed and a soft-fall surface laid there in mid-December to replace a grass surface.

It was discovered shortly after installation the new matting did not adhere properly when first installed, probably because of the very warm temperature, she said.

The surface that did not adhere properly was removed a week ago and was replaced last week.

``The replacement work was done at the contractor's expense.''

The whole project, including the playground equipment and addition of a soft-fall surface cost $17,000.