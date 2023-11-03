Rising cost of living puts bite on foodbank stocks

Presbyterian Support Family Works social work team leader Joellene Warrington is calling on people to help with fresh fruit and vegetable provisions for the charity’s food bank. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A Dunedin charity is reporting double-digit spikes in demand for food parcels as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite.

Presbyterian Support Family Works social work team leader Joellene Warrington said that between August and the end of October, the number of people accessing food support was 13% higher than in the same period last year.

"We spent $400 of our money to restock the vegetable produce; that lasted a week.

"The skyrocketing price of everything is affecting people across the board."

Ms Warrington said the organisation had seen people who worked two jobs to support their families.

"We’re not just seeing beneficiaries.

"These are everyday people like you and me; and a lot of them end up giving back to the community.

"None them have extravagant lifestyles."

Ms Warrington said food parcels had been flying out the door.

"We’re doing 90 to 120 food parcels a week.

"It’s huge.

"I spent $1000 on meat the other day. It lasted us three weeks.

"There’s not much to go round and the need is so great."

Ms Warrington said the key reasons for the rise in demand were the higher cost of living, coupled with increased costs for power and rent.

"I think reality has started to hit home post-Covid."

Ms Warrington would like the new government to address the supermarket duopoly.

"It would nice for the next government to put some sort of sanctions in place.

"The supermarkets are making profits of $1 million per day."

The organisation had noted take-up of the Dunedin City Council consumer electricity fund was more than 31% higher in the past three months compared with the same time last year.

"I don’t think I’ve seen anyone with a power bill of less than $700; some of the bills have been astronomical.

"These are people living in cold, damp and often non-insulated homes."

While the Christmas can appeal was coming up, her organisation was seeking people or groups which could provide meat, fresh vegetables and fruit for their foodbanks.

"It’s going to be a tough Christmas for many."

