Road blocked after car rolls

Police at the scene of the crash this morning near The Cove. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A person sustained moderate injuries when a car rolled on Portobello Rd this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said just after 8am two appliances from Lookout Pt and St Kilda attended the scene to reports someone was trapped in their car.

Upon arrival the driver of the car was still inside but was not trapped.

The male driver complained of neck pain, he said.

A St John spokesman said he was taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

A police spokeswoman said traffic diversions were currently in place at the intersections of Portobello Rd and Howard St, Portsmouth Drive and Shore St, and Portsmouth Drive and Marne St.

Both lanes of the road were blocked as a result, she said.