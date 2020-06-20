Saturday, 20 June 2020

Road closed after 'blood and guts' spill

    By John Gibb
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Townleys Rd was closed this morning after the spill. Photo: Supplied
    Townleys Rd was closed this morning after the spill. Photo: Supplied
    Part of Townleys Rd in Kaikorai Valley is closed this morning after a major spill of animal products, which may have reached the Kaikorai Stream.

    A member of the public contacted the Otago Daily Times to say a truck last night spilled "thousands of litres of blood and guts" on the road, which then "ran down the gutters and into the stream".

    Blood was "flowing down the gutters" and this morning the road remains closed.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were called to the scene about 5:45 pm yesterday and determined the clean-up job to be "too large scale" for them.

    Both the Dunedin City Council and the Otago Regional Council have been informed.  

    An ODT reporter at the scene late this morning said the road had been gritted but was still closed.

    Photo: Supplied
    Photo: Supplied

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter