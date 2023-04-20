Road-rage chase leads to punch in face

An appetite for revenge led an enraged driver to punch another motorist in the face after a back-and-forth chase between the pair led to a crash in central Dunedin, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 50-year-old driver believed he was cut off by a 21-year-old driving in George St, near Warrender St yesterday.

The 50-year-old followed the 21-year-old, flashing his headlights and tailgating him up Warrender St.

They carried on along Highgate to the Roslyn roundabout.

The younger driver turned off while the other continued straight. The younger man made a U-turn in order to follow the older man and do the same thing to him, tailgating and flashing headlights.

The 50-year-old then stopped in Stuart St and the 21-year-old crashed into the rear of his vehicle.

Both drivers exited their vehicles and the younger man punched the other man in the face, Snr Sgt Bond said.

There was frontal damage to the younger driver’s car and no damage to the other vehicle.

Police attended and were speaking to both parties, and the investigation was continuing.

No charges had been laid.

"If you see offending on the road call star triple five," Snr Sgt Bond said.

"Let police deal with it and do not take matters into your own hands."

- By Tim Scott, PIJF Cadet Journalist

