Road rage driver follows shopper and rams him with supermarket trolley

Photo: Getty Images

A man allegedly rammed a shopper with a trolley at a Dunedin supermarket after taking his road rage into the store, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 53-year-old driver tailgated another driver into the Dunedin Central Countdown car park ‘‘where he cut across several car parking bays nearly causing a crash’’ about 10.15am yesterday.

The man got out and made threats to the other driver.

Unsatisfied, he followed the other driver into the supermarket where he rammed the man with a trolley.

The allegedly raging driver proceeded to follow the man around the store yelling abuse at him, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police were called and found the driver in the store where he was arrested.

The man was charged with dangerous driving, threats to kill, common assault and disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence, Snr Sgt Bond said.