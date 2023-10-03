Rooftop 'firearm' turns out to be toy gun

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Passersby received a shock after seeing a pair of youths brandishing what looked like a gun on a Dunedin rooftop today.
Dunedin police were called to an address in Princes St at 1.40pm after reports of two people standing on a rooftop with an object that looked like a firearm.
When police arrived, two youths were located with a toy gun on the roof, a police spokeswoman said
Both the youths are now off the roof and are being spoken to by police.