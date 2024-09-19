Round-the-clock roadworks for SH88

New asphalt is planned for State Highway 88 in Sawyers Bay. Photo: NZTA/WAKA KOTAHI

Round-the-clock roadworks are planned for a Dunedin highway ahead of the cruise ship season.

In a statement, the NZ Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi said reconstruction work was necessary for State Highway 88/Sir John Thorne Dr in Sawyers Bay.

Temporary traffic signals would be in place at the intersection of Station Rd from 6am on Sunday, September 29 until 6am on Wednesday, October 16.

“We need to excavate this part of SH88 and replace it with new asphalt so we have to use traffic signals and reduce speeds in Sawyers Bay," Journey Manager Nicole Felts said today.

“Work will run across all seven days of each week, 24 hours a day.

"Crews will do their best to minimise noise for local residents and businesses.”

The work coincides with school holidays, meaning the detour would largely not affect children during normal school hours.

IMAGE NZTA/WAKA KOTAHI

Detour for Station Rd at times

At times during the work, the entrance to Station Rd would be closed, Miss Felts said.

“People wanting to turn onto Station Road or exit to SH88 via Station Road, will have a detour via Stevenson Ave and Borlases Road.”

She thanked road users for their patience while this part of the highway leading to Port Chalmers gets rebuilt ahead of the arrival of cruise ships from mid-October.

“We know this intensive project coincides with the school holidays and given this is a key freight route for the Port of Otago, we ask everyone to build in a little extra time getting through and around Sawyers Bay for these two-and-a-half weeks.”

This project requires dry weather so dates may be pushed out if it is wet.

• Residents and road users can contact: CoastalOtago@downer.co.nz or (03) 478 8181.