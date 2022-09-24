Roundabout finished early in Green Island

The new Green Island roundabout is complete. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The Green Island roundabout construction has been completed ahead of schedule.

The roads finally opened on Thursday afternoon, following the construction of the roundabout at the Church St and Main South Rd intersection.

Creating the roundabout involved the raising of three pedestrian crossings, and construction of a new kerb and the roundabout itself, which was the final part of the Green Island road safety and pipe renewal project.

The overall project cost about $2.4 million, and included the renewal of critical underground infrastructure and the construction of footpaths.

‘‘We thank the local community and businesses for their ongoing patience, and encourage the community to continue to shop local and support Green Island businesses,’’ a council spokesman said.

Council acknowledged the disruption the works had caused, with Main South Rd being either closed, or partially closed for the duration of the work, which had been more than 10 weeks.

The road was opened temporarily to two-lane traffic in July, but was closed again as council said it was not safe.

‘‘The Fulton Hogan team have worked hard to complete this work as quickly and safely as possible and we’re very pleased we’ve been able to reopen the road sooner than was expected,’’ he said.

Night ‘n Day Green Island owner Antony Buthie said he was excited to see the roads open, and hoped customers would swiftly return to the area.

‘‘I’m hoping to see more people, but I’m feeling really positive,’’ Mr Buthie said.

The third and final pedestrian crossing will be raised over the coming weeks, and a section of Main South Rd will be open, but road users should expect traffic management to be in place while work is done.

The Otago Regional Council returned buses to their original route — down the previously closed roads — yesterday, in an effort to improve traffic times through the area.

