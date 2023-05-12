Friday, 12 May 2023

Rowdy trio thrown out of Dunedin motel

    By John Lewis
    Three occupants of a George St motel were thrown out by Dunedin police this morning, following a noise complaint.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers were called about 2.20am after the trio refused to leave.

    ‘‘Police assisted with moving them along.

    ‘‘However, one of the occupants, a 21-year-old male, returned in a vehicle while police were still there.

    ‘‘He was under the influence of alcohol. He blew 395mcg.’’

    He said the man was given an infringement notice and forbidden to drive.

     

