Friday, 27 October 2023

School bus in crash north of Dunedin

    By Laine Priestley
    A crash involving a school bus reduced State Highway 1 down to one lane north of Dunedin.

    A police spokesman said police were called to the Waikouaiti-Waitati Highway at 3.30pm today following reports of a crash involving a car and bus.

    All the passengers were off the bus and had been picked up from the crash site.  

    Photo: Peter McIntosh
    There were no significant injuries reported.

    State Highway 1 has now reopened after being down to one lane while the road was cleared.

    There was frontal damage to the bus.

