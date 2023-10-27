School bus in crash north of Dunedin

A crash involving a school bus reduced State Highway 1 down to one lane north of Dunedin.

A police spokesman said police were called to the Waikouaiti-Waitati Highway at 3.30pm today following reports of a crash involving a car and bus.

All the passengers were off the bus and had been picked up from the crash site.

Photo: Peter McIntosh

There were no significant injuries reported.

State Highway 1 has now reopened after being down to one lane while the road was cleared.

There was frontal damage to the bus.

