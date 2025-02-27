Schoolboy driver flees Dunedin police at speed

A teenage driver with an expired warrant and registration will now have to pay a bigger fine after he fled from Dunedin police.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police attempted to stop a vehicle driving in Arawa St, Tainui, at 3.10pm yesterday.

When sirens and lights were activated, the driver allegedly failed to stop and accelerated away at speed, Sgt Lee said.

Officers chose not to pursue due to the traffic and pedestrians in the area at the time.

After further enquiries, the driver was identified as a 17-year-old high school student and the vehicle was located at his home address.

‘‘The driver admitted failing to stop from police as his warrant and registration were out and he didn’t want to get a fine.

‘‘So now he gets a bigger fine.’’

The vehicle was impounded for six months and the driver referred to Youth Aid.

At about the same time, police were also called to the roundabout between Stone St and Kenmure Rd.

A 41-year-old Canadian tourist driving north through the roundabout failed to give way and struck a vehicle coming out of Napier St, Sgt Lee said.

There was ‘‘extensive damage’’ to the front of the tourist’s vehicle.

No injuries were reported and the intersection was cleared.

