Schools celebrate environmental work

An award-winning short film about the plight of the albatross and chutneys made from tomatoes grown at school were just two of the many initiatives pupils across Dunedin showcased at a 21st birthday celebration for Enviroschools in Otago.

About 15 schools gathered at the Edgar Centre, in Portsmouth Dr, yesterday to display the work they had done around sustainability.

Community organisations such as Town Belt Kaitiaki and Predator Free New Zealand that support schools in their work were also at the event.

Otago Regional Council Enviroschools regional co-ordinator Dr Robyn Zink said it was an opportunity to celebrate the wonderful work schools do.

"It’s very motivating because sometimes it can feel like they’re doing only very little, but when they get to see actually all the schools are doing similar things and thinking about this in a similar way — what we’re doing is contributing to a really big change in our community.

"It’s a really good way to empower the students to keep on making those changes and keep on thinking how can we work to make our communities more resilient and more sustainable," Dr Zink said.

Waikouaiti School pupil Emily Scott (11) holds a handmade albatross that starred in a competition-winning film, by classmate Sophie McWilliam (10), about environmental issues facing the seabirds. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Waikouaiti School year 6 pupil Sophie McWilliam’s dream is to become a film director.

Her teacher Jacqui Russell said she used her skill to direct a five-minute film that featured albatross and the environmental issues facing them — especially micro-plastics in the ocean.

Sophie submitted her film to an Experiencing Marine Reserves competition and won a four-day trip to the Poor Knights Islands.

The handmade albatross that starred in Sophie’s film was up for display at event.

