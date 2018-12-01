Schools gathering Steam with help from community trust

Tahuna Intermediate pupils (from left) Jonty Allan, Bhavya Kalra and Alex Brown (all 12) work on a robotics project in one of their Steam classes. Photo: Gregor Richardson

The Otago Community Trust is supporting two further education projects, bringing investment from its Learning Impact Fund (LIF) to more than $1 million.

The LIF was established by the trust to encourage new thinking and support educational projects which lift pupil achievement across Otago.

At a recent trust meeting, trustees approved $420,000 to the Otago Peninsula/Otakou Cluster of schools to develop and implement Steam programmes over the next three years.

Steam is an educational approach to learning that uses science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics as access points for guiding inquiry, dialogue and critical thinking.

Led by Tahuna Intermediate, the cluster brings together a total of nine schools located in the Anderson’s Bay, Waverley and Otago Peninsula area of Dunedin and will cater to nearly 2000 pupils.Tahuna Intermediate principal Tony Hunter said the cluster was delighted by the funding.

"It really is a game changer for many of our schools.

"We know that Steam-based approaches foster and extend student interest.

"Without this Learning Impact project funding, many of the schools within our cluster could not afford to invest in a Steam facilitator to support the necessary professional development and execution of programmes," he said.

In late October, the Otago Community Trust also approved a Learning Impact Fund grant to Kaikorai Valley College.

Kaikorai Valley College’s Urban Farm project was awarded $142,300 by the trust to help the school extend its Science and Technology Learning Innovation in Agriculture programme over the next two years.

Principal Rick Geerlofs said the Urban Farm activities had been extremely rewarding for pupils, teachers and families.

"Being able to put learning into a practical context has lifted student engagement and success, and provided many with clear career pathways."

The Otago Community Trust launched the Learning Impact Fund on April 1, 2017, and to date the trust has approved funding of $1,251,986.

Trust chief executive Barbara Bridger said the funding was having a major effect on schools.

"What we have learnt is that teachers across schools are collaborating and sharing knowledge and learnings on a more consistent and regular basis, and that in the class rooms student engagement has improved as teachers extend learning on practical, relevant and authentic projects.

"The fund is only in its second year, but it is rewarding to see that it is making an impact for our schools," she said.

