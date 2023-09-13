Scooter struggles land rider in court

A Dunedin woman will appear in court after driving her Vespa scooter while intoxicated.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond of Dunedin said a 22-year-old woman was spotted by a member of the public struggling with her scooter, on Alva St, at 9pm last night.

Police arrived a short time later and spoke with the woman, who admitted to drinking alcohol and driving her scooter.

The woman was breath-tested and blew 799mcg.

She was issued with a 28-day license suspension and summonsed to appear in court on October 5.

