Seal vs road

Emergency services are responding to reports of a seal blocking a road on the outskirts of Dunedin.

A police spokesman said Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews requested assistance from police after they were called to reports of a seal blocking Brighton Rd, Ocean View, about 4.30pm.

Council contractors were being mobilised and the Department of Conservation had been paged.

Police would not be the lead agency when it came to dealing with the seal, the spokesman said.

