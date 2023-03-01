Seasonal effect

REPORT: OSCAR FRANCIS / PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A veil of fog hangs over the Taieri Plain yesterday morning.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said it was radiation fog, which was likely to become more common as the days grew shorter and colder, especially while the sea was still relatively warm.

"In terms of climatology, we’re coming into fog season," Mr James said.

More fog was likely to affect the Dunedin area today, but a front coming through over the next few days would disperse the low-hanging cloud for a while.

Dunedin Airport general manager of business development Megan Crawford said two morning flights to Christchurch were cancelled due to the fog.