Second crash adds to Southern Motorway delays

A three-car crash on the Southern Motorway this afternoon. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Two crashes in less than two hours have caused major delays on the Southern Motorway this afternoon.

A police spokesman said a three-car pileup at about 3pm closed the Southern Motorway going southbound for about an hour.

All lanes were blocked but the scene was cleared and emergency services opened a lane by about 4pm.

A second crash, this time involving two vehicles near the Saddle Hill onramp, happened at about 4.50pm.

The second crash closed a lane of the southbound motorway and added more traffic woes to the already congested route.

Waka Kotahi NZTA advised motorists to take caution and to expect delays while travelling south.

