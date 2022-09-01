Security stepped up in wake of abuse, alleged assault

Security is being stepped up in George St in the wake of increasing abuse towards council contractors, and a window-smashing incident and alleged assault overnight.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged early today after allegedly smashing windows at several main street businesses, then allegedly assaulting a 71-year-old man who tried to speak to him.

The older man sustained serious injuries and was taken to Dunedin Hospital where he is in a stable condition.

Damage was done to the shopfronts of Whitcoulls, Farmers and $ n’sense.

The Dunedin City Council this afternoon said it and its contractor Isaac Construction "are aware of an incident in the Farmers block of George Street overnight, in which a member of the public was injured and store windows damaged".

DCC Chief Executive Sandy Graham said the incident was upsetting "and we wish the injured person a speedy recovery".

“Unfortunately, while this latest incident does not appear to be connected to the George St Retail Quarter upgrade, our staff and our contractors have been facing an increasing level of verbal abuse while working in the area.

"Any verbal abuse or threatening behaviour is completely unacceptable.

She said the work being undertaken in George St was aimed at making it a safer and more people-friendly space, and staff were "working hard to complete this first section".

"Incidents like last night’s only underscore the need for these improvements."

Isaac Construction Chief Executive Jeremy Dixon said that following last night’s incident, and a rising level of abuse aimed at his staff in recent weeks, the company would be putting in place temporary measures, including the use of security guards, body cameras and video surveillance.

“It is a shame the actions of a small minority of people mean we have to take this step, but we need to do everything we can to protect our staff, the public and businesses in the area, who are all bearing the brunt of this behaviour.”

He said his staff had been supporting affected shop owners while also working to ensure public spaces are clear and businesses can reopen.

Ms Graham said the DCC supported the temporary changes to ensure the health and safety of everyone on site.

“I encourage everyone to be patient and respectful while the work in George Street continues. Our staff and contractors are all people too, with families, trying to do our best for the city.

“We’re confident the results will be worth it.”